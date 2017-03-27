US condemns Russian crackdown on anti-Putin protesters

The United States has strongly condemned Russia's treatment of protesters after the largest anti-government protests in years swept the country.

Amid growing anger at government corruption, thousands of Russians gathered in cities nationwide on Sunday in a rare show of defiance towards their president Vladimir Putin.

The crowds included thousands of young Russians, many of whom have lived their entire lives under Putin's rule.

Riot police responded by detaining hundreds of people including Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader and one of Putin's most prominent critics.

As images and video of the crackdown spread across social media, US politicians called on the Trump administration to respond with a robust message.

"Putin's thugocracy is on full display...Americans expect our leaders to call out thugs who trample the basic human rights of speech, press, assembly and protest," said Republican Senator Ben Sasse.