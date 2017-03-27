Westminster terror attack: New arrest made

Two people remain in custody over the Westminster terror attack which left four people dead.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham on Sunday on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

He is the 12th person to be arrested in connection with the investigation. Nine others have been released without further action.

Another 58-year-old man, also arrested in Birmingham, remains in police custody after a series of raids across the country.

Officers have carried out a total of 15 searches at various addresses in east London, south London, Brighton, Surrey, Carmarthenshire, Birmingham and Manchester.

Fourteen searches have now concluded, with one ongoing in Birmingham.