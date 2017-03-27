Westminster terror attack victim Kurt Cochran was killed on first holiday abroad

Westminster terror attack victim Kurt Cochran was on his first holiday abroad when he was killed, his family have revealed.

Speaking at a press conference, family members said Mr Cochran and his wife Melissa had "fallen in love" with London during their first trip outside of the US - part of their 25th wedding anniversary.

The couple were both mown down on Westminster Bridge last Wednesday by the car driven by Khalid Masood.

Their family only realised they had been caught up in the attack, however, when scanning photographs from the scene posted onto the internet.

Mr Cochran suffered catastrophic injuries and died later that day, while his wife remains in hospital.