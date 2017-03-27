What is next for Northern Ireland after power-sharing talks collapse?

Stormont Castle in Belfast where the talks were held. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Archive/PA Images

Just how does the power-sharing system in Northern Ireland work, and what happens now that Sinn Féin have said the talks process aimed at restoring devolution have run their course? UTV Correspondent Marc Mallett explains...

Sinn Féin believe the current phase of talks to try and rescue devolution in Northern Ireland has "run its course". This means that any hopes that the devolved institutions could be back up and running any time soon, have been dashed. Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since January when the former deputy First Minister, the late Martin McGuinness, resigned from the power-sharing Stormont Executive in a row over a green energy scheme. The disagreement focused on a failure by the former First Minister, Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, to put in place effective cost controls when she was in control of another department.

Arlene Foster Credit: PA

The botched scheme could cost Northern Ireland taxpayers around £500 million. Mr McGuinness' resignation triggered an Assembly election which saw the DUP and Sinn Féin returned as the two largest parties. However Sinn Féin significantly increased their vote while the DUP lost 10 seats and the Unionist majority at Stormont. A talks process was set up following the election to try and resolve a number of key issues including the heating scheme, dealing with Northern Ireland's troubled past and so-called equality issues. But Sinn Féin has now called time on the process. Speaking on Sunday the party's Stormont leader, Michelle O'Neill, said: "We have come to the end of the road. "The talks process has run its course and Sinn Féin will not be nominating for the position of speaker or for the executive office tomorrow."

Under Northern Ireland legislation, parties have three weeks after an election to form a government. Sinn Féin's decision means that will now not happen. The DUP did not attend Sunday's talks because it does not negotiate on Sundays. But party leader Ms Foster said "there was little to suggest that Sinn Féin want to secure agreement," and added that her party stands ready to continue to discuss how to "secure new arrangements for Northern Ireland".

Michelle O'Neill, leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, with Gerry Adams, party leader. Credit: AP