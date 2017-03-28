Rain for the west, drier to the east

A milder night and staying frost free, with outbreaks of rain and misty low cloud for the hills and higher ground.

Tomorrow there'll be rain into western regions - and here breezy. Drier for the east of the Grampians and east of the Pennines.

The Midlands and southern England will have a dry but breezy day with sunshine limited by the cloud cover so temperatures down a notch - before picking up again on Thursday.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter has the latest forecast: