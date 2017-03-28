Theresa May signs Article 50 letter to begin 'momentous' Brexit journey

Theresa May has begun Britain's "momentous journey" to leave the EU by signing the letter that will trigger Article 50.

The historic document, which will formally begin the UK's departure from the EU, will be delivered to the European Council in Brussels by the British ambassador to the EU at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

At roughly the same time, Mrs May will rise in the House of Commons to make the statement confirming the two-year countdown to Britain's departure from the EU is under way.

She is expected to say: "It is my fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country.

"For, as we face the opportunities ahead of us on this momentous journey, our shared values, interests and ambitions can, and must, bring us together."