Carlos the Jackal sentenced to third life sentence for Paris shopping centre attack

Carlos the Jackal, the terrorist who bombed a Paris shopping arcade in 1974, has been sentenced to life in prison for the third time.

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, 67, who has spent the last 23 years in a high security prison, today denounced "an absurd trial" for the 42-year-old crime.

The Venezuelan-born self-styled revolutionary is already serving two life sentences in France for murders and attacks he was convicted of in the 1970s and '80s.

Two men died and 34 others were severely injured in the late afternoon attack that shattered all the windows in the store.

He had denied involvement, saying there was no proof against him.

Known worldwide as Carlos, he perpetrated and organised a string of murders and attacks on behalf of the Palestinian cause or of communist revolution.