'Legs-it!' Daily Mail accused of sexism over headline
The Daily Mail has been accused of sexism after publishing a front page photograph of Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon with the headline "Who won Legs-it!".
The newspaper was branded "moronic" over its coverage of Monday's Brexit talks between the Prime Minister and Scottish First Minister.
Conservative former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan tweeted: "Seriously?
"Our two most senior female politicians are judged for their legs not what they said #appallingsexism"
While Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "It's 2017.
"This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail."
Labour's former deputy leader Harriet Harman added: "Moronic! And we are in 2017!"
The headline was accompanied by an article by the paper's columnist Sarah Vine - the wife of the Conservative former cabinet minister Michael Gove - discussing their appearance.
"What stands out here are the legs - and the vast expanse on show," she wrote.
"There is no doubt that both these women consider their pins to be the finest weapon in their physical arsenal."
Downing Street refused to be drawn on the paper's coverage of the talks in Glasgow.
The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "You would not expect me to comment on what papers should or should not put on their front pages or inside pages."
However London Mayor Sadiq Khan, on an official visit to Brussels, said it would only serve to put off girls and young women from entering politics.
"You've got two of the most senior politicians in the country, two very important politicians.
"The idea that we are talking about their legs beggars belief," he said.
"What sort of message does that send to girls, young women, thinking about starting a career in politics if we are talking about their legs rather than their views on important matters?"
A spokesman for the newspaper said Ms Vine's piece was a sidebar alongside the serious political coverage and added: "For the record, the Mail was the paper which, more than any other, backed Theresa May for the top job.
"Again for the record, we often comment on the appearance of male politicians including Cameron's waistline, Osborne's hair, Corbyn's clothes - and even Boris's legs.
"Is there a rule that says political coverage must be dull or has a po-faced BBC and left-wing commentariat, so obsessed by the Daily Mail, lost all sense of humour... and proportion?"
Theresa May played down the row saying she did not mind if "people want to have a bit of fun" about how she was dressed.
Mrs May told the Express and Star: "You will notice that I am wearing trousers today!
"As a woman in politics throughout my whole career I have found that very often, what I wear - particularly my shoes - has been an issue that has been looked at rather closely by people.
"Obviously what we do as politicians is what makes a difference to people's lives. I think that most people concentrate on what we do as politicians."
"But if people want to have a bit of fun about how we dress, then so be it."
But a spokesman for Nicola Sturgeon said the coverage was regressive.
He added: "It is slightly surprising that when the First Minister of Scotland and the Prime Minister of the UK meet to discuss the key issues of the UK's departure from the EU, and giving the people of Scotland a choice over their future, that the main focus should be on their legs and what they are wearing.
"Brexit may risk taking Britain back to the early 1970s, but there is no need for coverage of events to lead the way."
Columnist Sarah Vine, who wrote the article, said: "I think that people have maybe have had a slight sense of humour failure."
She told BBC Radio 4's World at One: "A lot of the kerfuffle around this, if I may say so, is to do with the fact that this is a piece in the Daily Mail.
"If Private Eye were to run this picture on the cover of their magazine next week and put a similar headline, nobody would bat an eyelid.