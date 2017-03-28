Doctor at centre of Team Sky's jiffy bag scandal breaks his silence

British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman. Credit: PA

British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman has told MPs that the controversial jiffy bag delivered to him in France contained only a common decongestant. The treatment was hand carried to Freeman and then administered by him to Sir Bradley Wiggins. UK anti-doping chiefs are currently investigating allegations that the bag actually contained triamcinolone, a steroid banned during competition, without an official medical exemption. In a letter tackling a series of questions, Freeman has admitted to failing to back up medical notes - a practice he says that has been tightened up in the past five years.

Sir Bradley Wiggins. Credit: PA

That did not impress the forensically minded MP Damian Collins who said after reading Freeman’s responses: “Once again, this new evidence leaves major questions outstanding for Team Sky and British Cycling. "In particular, why were no back up medical records kept for Bradley Wiggins in 2011, beyond those on Dr Freeman's laptop computer? "Why were there not more formal protocols enforced on recording keeping, and whose responsibility was it to make sure that Team Sky's own stated policies were being enforced?” In his letter, Dr Freeman paints a picture of life on the road with British Cycling and Team Sky and explains how he has to discuss treatments with a rider’s coach. A relationship he admits that sometimes causes friction.

Sir Bradley Wiggins takes part in the Rio 2016 Olympics. Credit: PA

“I have never encountered a winning at all costs attitude in these organisations. "Indeed, both organisations have indeed allowed me to care for my patients protecting me from the performance demands that exist to win in elite sport.” He added: “Elite sport is coach led and the involvement and integration of the medical and coaching teams is essential. "That is not to say there aren’t tensions and conflict of opinions at times but I can state that in my opinion, athletes' health has never been compromised by forcing me to make a recommendation against my will and clinical judgment.” That is at odds with what Wiggin's coach Shane Sutton originally told the same MPs.

Cycling coach Shane Sutton gives evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on combating doping in sport. Credit: PA