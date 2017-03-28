Facebook rolls out new camera features in app

Additionally, the camera also makes it possible to share photos and videos with specific friends for a specified amount of time via a "Direct" feature.

The new Facebook Camera on the iOS and Android versions of the social networking site's app went live on Tuesday and gives users the ability to share photo and video "Stories" that appear for 24 hours and then disappear, add filter effects to images and include virtual masks on their selfies.

According to a promotional video launching the features Facebook has created the new camera feature because "sometimes there are just no words so maybe we should let our cameras do more of the talking".

Facebook's Connor Hayes added: "We want to make it fast, fun and easy for people to share creative photos and videos with whomever they choose, for however long they choose - and the more we share with each other, the more open and connected our community can be.

"The Instagram community has shown us that it can be fun to share things that disappear after a day.

"We hope that with the new Facebook Camera, Stories and Direct, it will be easier than ever to see the world through each other's eyes, and we can't wait to see the photos and videos you create."