Cheers in court as Marine A sentence reduced

Judges have today decided that the former marine Alexander Blackman should have his sentence reduced to seven years.

This means that the former Sergeant known as Marine A should be released within the next two weeks.

The appeal court had previously decided that the Marine A should have his conviction for murder quashed and replaced with manslaughter.

They accepted the grounds of diminished responsibility as he was suffering from a mental illness, known as adjustment disorder.

Today they replaced his previous life sentence with a minimum of eight years, saying although they accepted he was no longer guilty of murder he must still bear responsibility for killing an enemy insurgent.