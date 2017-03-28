Government launches consultation on moving Channel 4 out of London in bid to 'serve the country'

The Government is launching a consultation on whether to move Channel 4 out of London, Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has announced.

The broadcaster will remain publicly owned following an 18-month review but how it spends money and where it is based is being considered to make sure it is "serving the country".

Mrs Bradley is set to say she wants the broadcaster to “deliver more jobs, develop more talent, and drive creativity wherever it is found”.

She will also say she is "unsympathetic towards those who recoil in horror" at the thought of the media being based outside the capital.

The consultation will examine whether Channel 4 should relocate all of its staff outside London as well as moving its headquarters.