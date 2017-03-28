Health workers set to get 'derisory' 1% pay rise

According to the government the increase, which will be given to workers ranging from doctors, dentists, nurses and midwives to cleaners and porters, was decided based on recommendations from Pay Review Bodies for increases in the coming year.

Health workers are set to be given a 1% pay rise, the Government has announced.

Workers unions said the announcement came as a "bitter blow" and indicated the 1% pay rise would not be enough to outweigh the effects of "soaring fuel bills, rising food prices and increasing transport costs."

Christina McAnea, head of health at Unison, said: "This deal amounts to less than £5 a week for most midwives, nurses, cleaners, paramedics, radiographers and other healthcare staff.

"It's a derisory amount in the face of soaring fuel bills, rising food prices and increasing transport costs."

Rehana Azam, of the GMB union, added: "Public sector workers desperately need a real pay rise, not the miserly and cruel decision being imposed on them by the Government.

"Imposing a 1% settlement is an insult to our selfless NHS staff and other public sector workers - who keep us safe day in, day out."

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "The dedication and sheer hard work of our NHS staff is absolutely crucial to delivering world-class care for patients. We are pleased to announce that all NHS staff will receive a 1% pay increase.”