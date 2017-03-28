Katie Hopkins and JK Rowling in Twitter spat over Westminster terror attack

Katie Hopkins has accused JK Rowling of living in a "fantasy land" as the two clashed in the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack.

The newspaper columnist appeared on Fox News to hit back at the Harry Potter author after she criticised Hopkins' description of Britain being "cowed" by last Wednesday's events.

Rowling, 51, tweeted that the 42-year-old's comments reminded her of pro-appeasement US ambassador Joseph Kennedy - father of President John F. Kennedy - who believed Britain would lose the Second World War.

On Tuesday, Hopkins appeared on Fox where she slammed the best-selling author.

She also tweeted a clip of her comments with the words "my message for Liberal luvvie" JK Rowling.