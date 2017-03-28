Khalid Masood's wife says she is 'shocked and saddened' after Westminster attack

Khalid Masood's wife has condemned his actions. Credit: ITV News

The wife of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood is "saddened and shocked" by his actions, she has said. Rohey Hydara's comments come just a day after Masood's mother, Janet Ajao, described shedding "many tears" for her son's four victims. Masood also died in the attack last week, where the 52-year-old mowed down people on Westminster Bridge in his car before attacking Pc Keith Palmer with a knife outside of Parliament.

Aysha Frade, Pc Keith Palmer, and Kurt Cochran died in the attack. Credit: ITV News

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Hydara said: "I am saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done. I totally condemn his actions. "I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured." She also requested privacy for her family and children. On Monday, Masood's mother said she did not condone the attack or the beliefs that led him to commit the atrocity. She said: "I am so deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions my son has taken that have killed and injured innocent people in Westminster. "Since discovering that it was my son that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident."

Four people were killed during the attack last Wednesday. Credit: PA