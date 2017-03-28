Kim Jong-Nam's body 'still in Malaysian morgue' six weeks after killing

The body of Kim Jong-nam is still in a Malaysian morgue, more than a six weeks after he was killed in a targeted attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, it has emerged.

Jong-nam, 45, was killed on February 13 when he was smeared in the face with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent - classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, his death on Malaysian soil sparked a diplomatic dispute between the two countries with a travel ban imposed between both nation's citizens.