Marine 'A' Alexander Blackman will be 'released within two weeks'

The royal marine jailed for killing an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan will be freed from prison "within two weeks" after being handed a new sentence.

Sergeant Alexander Blackman, 42, known as Marine A, was originally sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan.

But his lawyer confirmed he will walk free in as little as two weeks after a judge reduced his sentenced to manslaughter and handed him a new sentence of seven years - of which he has already served three-and-a-half.

Video footage, recorded on a camera mounted to the helmet of another Royal Marine, captured the moment he shot the insurgent before saying: "There you are. Shuffle off this mortal coil, you c***. It's nothing you wouldn't do to us."

He then turned to his comrades and said: "Obviously this doesn't go anywhere, fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention."