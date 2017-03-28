Marine A: Timeline of events

Sergeant Alexander Blackman - known as Marine A - will walk free from prison within the next two weeks.

Previously convicted of murder for shooting dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan he had been serving a life sentence but his conviction was reduced to manslaughter earlier this month and he was handed a new sentence of seven years.

Mr Blackman has already served three-and-a-half years in jail so he will walk free within the next two weeks.

Here we take a look at the timeline of events surrounding Mr Blackman's case: