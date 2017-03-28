- ITV Report
Marine A: Timeline of events
Sergeant Alexander Blackman - known as Marine A - will walk free from prison within the next two weeks.
Previously convicted of murder for shooting dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan he had been serving a life sentence but his conviction was reduced to manslaughter earlier this month and he was handed a new sentence of seven years.
Mr Blackman has already served three-and-a-half years in jail so he will walk free within the next two weeks.
Here we take a look at the timeline of events surrounding Mr Blackman's case:
2011
- March - Sergeant Alexander Blackman is deployed to Helmand province with the Plymouth-based 42 Commando unit. His unit is sent to Nad-e Ali, where it sees heavy fighting and several marines are killed - including the troop commander.
- September 15 - Taliban insurgents attack a small British patrol base but the assault is repelled with the aid of a British Apache helicopter gunship. Sgt Blackman and his marines are on patrol when they discover one of their fleeing attackers lying gravely wounded and Sgt Blackman shoots him in the chest with his pistol.
2012
- September - Video footage of Sgt Blackman shooting the injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan is discovered on a Royal Marine's laptop during an investigation into another alleged crime and a police investigation is launched.
- October 11 - Seven unnamed Royal Marines are arrested on suspicion of murder.
2013
- October 23 - Sgt Blackman and two others go on trial at the Court Martial Centre in Bulford, Wiltshire, accused of murder - identified only as Marines A, B and C. All three plead not guilty after giving evidence from behind screens.
- November 8 - Sgt Blackman is found guilty of murder and his two colleagues are acquitted.
- December 5 - A court rules Sgt Blackman - known at this point only as Marine A - should be stripped of his anonymity.
- December 6 - Sgt Blackman, from Taunton, Somerset, is given a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years in prison.
2014
- May 22 - Sgt Blackman puts in a Court of Appeal bid to overturn his life sentence but loses. However, the minimum prison term he must serve is cut from 10 years to eight.
2015
- September - Sgt Blackman's wife Claire launches a high-profile campaign to have her husband freed.
- December 16 - 1,100 pages of new evidence are handed into the Criminal Cases Review Commission in an attempt to have the conviction sent back to the Court of Appeal.
2016
- December - The CCRC concludes there is a "real possibility" of overturning the conviction, and grants an appeal.
- December 21 - Sgt Blackman loses a bid to be released on bail in time for Christmas ahead of his appeal hearing.
2017
- February 7 - Five judges begin hearing an appeal brought by Sgt Blackman to overturn his murder conviction at the Court Martial Appeal Court in London.
- March 15 - Sgt Blackman has his murder conviction reduced to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
- March 24 - The five judges at the Court Martial Appeal Court hear submissions in mitigation before retiring to consider the sentence.
- March 28 - Sgt Blackman is given a new sentence of seven years but as he has already served three-and-a-half it is confirmed he will be out of prison "within two weeks".