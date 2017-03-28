NHS funding review targets travel vaccinations and gluten-free foods

Travel vaccinations, gluten-free foods and omega-3 supplements may no longer be available on the NHS under major cost-cutting plans.

Next month, NHS England is to launch a consultation on stopping GPs prescribing medicines which are available over the counter for a fraction of the cost, in a bid to save £128 million per year.

The new guidelines will be developed around a set of 10 medicines deemed ineffective, unnecessary or inappropriate for the NHS.

The review, which will take into account the views of patient groups, clinicians and providers, could cover items such as paracetamol, sun cream, cough and cold treatments, and heartburn and indigestion tablets.