- ITV Report
-
NHS funding review targets travel vaccinations and gluten-free foods
Travel vaccinations, gluten-free foods and omega-3 supplements may no longer be available on the NHS under major cost-cutting plans.
Next month, NHS England is to launch a consultation on stopping GPs prescribing medicines which are available over the counter for a fraction of the cost, in a bid to save £128 million per year.
The new guidelines will be developed around a set of 10 medicines deemed ineffective, unnecessary or inappropriate for the NHS.
The review, which will take into account the views of patient groups, clinicians and providers, could cover items such as paracetamol, sun cream, cough and cold treatments, and heartburn and indigestion tablets.
Also subject to the review could be lidocaine plasters - for back or joint pain - Fentinil - a painkiller for cancer patients.
Travel vaccines protecting against typhoid, hepatitis A and cholera, and a triple jab for diptheria, polio and tetanus, will also come under scrutiny.
The consultation comes following a request by NHS Clinical Commissioners which identified "significant areas" where savings of up to £400 million per year could be made.
A spokeswoman for NHS England said: "The increasing demand for prescriptions for medication that can be bought over the counter at relatively low cost, often for self-limiting or minor conditions, underlines the need for all healthcare professionals to work even closer with patients to ensure the best possible value from NHS resources, whilst eliminating wastage and improving patient outcomes."