Police investigate 'human waste found in coke cans'

Police have launched an investigation after a number of cans delivered to a Coca Cola factory allegedly contained human waste.

Coca Cola said the issue at the Northern Ireland factory was identified "immediately" and had not affected any products currently on sale.

The items in question were in a shipment of empty cans delivered to the plant ahead of being filled and sealed.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the investigation at the Lisburn factory "is at an early stage".

A spokeswoman for Coca Cola said the company "take the safety and quality" of their products "extremely seriously".

"We are treating this matter extremely seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in co-operation with the PSNI.

"The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected batch was immediately impounded and will not be sold.

"This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale," she added.