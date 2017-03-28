Pregnant woman suffers life-threatening injuries after trying to stop fraudsters

A pregnant woman who was mown down in the street as she tried to stop attempted fraudsters making a quick getaway has been admitted to hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition.

The 30-year-old expectant mother was hit by the would-be criminals' grey Volkswagen Golf on Monday as they fled the scene of their attempted crime at the shop where she works in London Road, Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex police confirmed the woman suffered head, face, and internal injuries but said "it is not believed the baby was harmed."