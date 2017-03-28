- ITV Report
Pregnant woman suffers life-threatening injuries after trying to stop fraudsters
A pregnant woman who was mown down in the street as she tried to stop attempted fraudsters making a quick getaway has been admitted to hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition.
The 30-year-old expectant mother was hit by the would-be criminals' grey Volkswagen Golf on Monday as they fled the scene of their attempted crime at the shop where she works in London Road, Leigh-on-Sea.
Essex police confirmed the woman suffered head, face, and internal injuries but said "it is not believed the baby was harmed."
Police said on Tuesday that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, assault, fraud by false representation and failing to stop at the scene of an accident and detained at an address in London.
A car has also been recovered.
Anyone with any information should contact police by calling 101.