President Trump moves to destroy Obama's climate legacy
President Trump has taken a major step in destroying his predecessor's legacy on climate change, dismantling Obama-era environmental protections in a bid to revitalise America's declining coal industry.
The president said he was "putting an end to the war on coal" as he signed a sweeping executive order on Tuesday which scraps regulations fundamental to the previous administration's efforts to combat climate change.
Trump - who has previously called global warming a "hoax" - said his action would make the United States energy independent and restore thousands of coal mining jobs.
Environmental activists reacted with dismay, accusing the president of undoing years of progress on US climate action and placing the health of millions of Americans in jeopardy.
Heather Zichal, Barack Obama's top White House adviser on energy and climate change, told ITV News that the president should prepare for a major legal battle with environmental groups who would "fight this to end".
"I believe it is the most aggressive action taken by a sitting president to undermine public health and environmental protection," she said.
Mr Trump's far-reaching order will:
- open up federal land to coal development
- halt the Clean Power Plan which limits emissions from power plants
- end the requirement that government agencies consider the impact of climate change when making decisions
The president made coal a centrepiece of his successful election campaign, holding numerous rallies in coal country and promising to "put our miners back to work".
Analysts have questioned Trump's ability to deliver on his pledge, saying the president cannot fight the increase in automation and the increasing shift away from coal-fired production to natural gas.
The White House press secretary declined to give a specific estimate on the number of jobs that will be created as a result of the executive order, saying only that coal industry leaders were feeling "bullish" and appreciative of the president's actions.
Trump's order also indicates the US will struggle to meet its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions as part of its commitment to the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.
"It sends a message that we are out of step with the rest of the world," Zichal said.
"He obviously campaigned on this issue - climate change is red meat to the Republican side of the aisle in Washington and I think he's playing to his base.
"What is unfortunate is that we did make so much progress; we did prove that in the United States we were able to grow the economy and reduce carbon pollution at the same time. And what he's done with this executive order is blow all that up."
"What gives me hope and inspiration in these dark days in Washington is that the other countries are moving forward. That's where the world is going and America is the outlier."