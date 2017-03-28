President Trump moves to destroy Obama's climate legacy

Donald Trump puts on a miners hard hat during a rally in Charleston in May 2016. Credit: AP

President Trump has taken a major step in destroying his predecessor's legacy on climate change, dismantling Obama-era environmental protections in a bid to revitalise America's declining coal industry. The president said he was "putting an end to the war on coal" as he signed a sweeping executive order on Tuesday which scraps regulations fundamental to the previous administration's efforts to combat climate change. Trump - who has previously called global warming a "hoax" - said his action would make the United States energy independent and restore thousands of coal mining jobs.

Environmental activists reacted with dismay, accusing the president of undoing years of progress on US climate action and placing the health of millions of Americans in jeopardy. Heather Zichal, Barack Obama's top White House adviser on energy and climate change, told ITV News that the president should prepare for a major legal battle with environmental groups who would "fight this to end". "I believe it is the most aggressive action taken by a sitting president to undermine public health and environmental protection," she said. Mr Trump's far-reaching order will:

open up federal land to coal development

halt the Clean Power Plan which limits emissions from power plants

end the requirement that government agencies consider the impact of climate change when making decisions

The president made coal a centrepiece of his successful election campaign, holding numerous rallies in coal country and promising to "put our miners back to work". Analysts have questioned Trump's ability to deliver on his pledge, saying the president cannot fight the increase in automation and the increasing shift away from coal-fired production to natural gas.

Donald Trump has moved to destroy Barack Obama's legacy on climate change. Credit: PA