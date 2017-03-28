Prince Philip's eco-friendly taxi he used to secretly travel around London set to go on display

The Duke of Edinburgh's eco-friendly taxi will go on display after almost two decades of royal service.

Philip, 95, took delivery of the gas-powered Metrocab in 1999 and used the vehicle for engagements in London, allowing him to travel around the city unnoticed.

The Sandringham Museum has announced that the car will feature in its upcoming exhibition.

A newsletter on its website said: "Also in the Museum there will be a new vehicle on display this year; HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's taxi, which he used for travelling to both official and private engagements in London, has arrived at Sandringham and has been added to the display in the Royal Garages."

The Metrocab, a liquefied petroleum gas-powered car, was the only one of its type in the world in 1999, and was best known for its use as the new style of black cab in London and other big cities.