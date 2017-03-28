- ITV Report
Robert Hinz: Father found guilty of murdering baby son in fit of rage
A father has been found guilty of murdering his three-month-old son by hurling him "vigorously" against a hard surface in a fit of temper.
Baby Julian Hinz suffered "significant" head injuries during the assault at the family home in Bournemouth on 8 April last year, as well as injuries to his collar bone and ribs.
Police said his father, Robert Hinz, had subjected him to "months of violent episodes culminating in Julian's murder".
Hinz, 34, was convicted of murder and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a 12-day trial, Dorset Police said.
Winchester Crown Court heard that the child's mother, Monica, had left Julian healthy in the care of his father when he suffered his fatal injuries.
She put him in his cot to sleep in their bedroom while she went shopping. Hinz had been sleeping on a bed near the cot in the flat on Carysfort Road at the time, and some 15 minutes he was heard shouting "call an ambulance he is not breathing".
Paramedics found Julian in cardiac arrest and not breathing.
As Hinz, who had been made unemployed a month earlier, tried to get into his car to follow the ambulance to hospital, police stopped him as they believed he had been drinking.
Baby Julian was pronounced dead the following morning in hospital.
Nigel Lickley QC, prosecuting, told the court: "The simple fact is that an assault caused the injuries to Julian Hinz. They cannot be explained by any accident, medical condition or illness. He was subjected to severe violence."
Detective Inspector Richard Dixey, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Any young child is utterly dependent on its parents for its safety and protection. A baby - just months old - is particularly vulnerable and needs almost constant attention and nurturing from its parents.
"Robert Hinz did not provide this protection. Instead he subjected his own son to months of violent episodes culminating in Julian's murder.
"This case is heartbreaking. My sincere thoughts are with the family of Julian, who has lost a son, brother and nephew."
Hinz will be sentenced at a later date.