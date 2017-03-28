Robert Hinz: Father found guilty of murdering baby son in fit of rage

A father has been found guilty of murdering his three-month-old son by hurling him "vigorously" against a hard surface in a fit of temper.

Baby Julian Hinz suffered "significant" head injuries during the assault at the family home in Bournemouth on 8 April last year, as well as injuries to his collar bone and ribs.

Police said his father, Robert Hinz, had subjected him to "months of violent episodes culminating in Julian's murder".

Hinz, 34, was convicted of murder and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a 12-day trial, Dorset Police said.

Winchester Crown Court heard that the child's mother, Monica, had left Julian healthy in the care of his father when he suffered his fatal injuries.

She put him in his cot to sleep in their bedroom while she went shopping. Hinz had been sleeping on a bed near the cot in the flat on Carysfort Road at the time, and some 15 minutes he was heard shouting "call an ambulance he is not breathing".

Paramedics found Julian in cardiac arrest and not breathing.