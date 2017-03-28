Surgeon Ian Paterson denies giving cancer-phobic GP 'unnecessary' mastectomy

Dr Paterson is currently on trial accused of causing grievous bodily harm to 10 patients by inventing cancer diagnoses and conducting invasive surgery. He has denied all counts.

Ian Paterson said the operation he carried out on patient Dr Rosemary Platt in June 2001 was justified to prevent cancer and had been carried out to "handle the risk for the future".

A top breast cancer surgeon who has been accused of conducting a series of "completely unnecessary" operations on patients has denied giving a cancer-phobic GP an unneeded mastectomy.

Dr Rosemary Platt, one of Dr Paterson's alleged victims, claims the surgeon gave her an "unnecessary mastectomy" which she had only agreed to as she had been under the impression that she already had cancer - rather than being at risk of developing cancer - after abnormalities had been found in lumps.

Mr Paterson denied the allegations at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, saying it "was carried out to prevent cancer, not to treat it."

He said: "She was an anxious lady and a depressed lady and we knew from the psychiatrist's report she had a cancer phobia.

"The way to protect herself was that she would do everything she could to maximise her protection. (The mastectomy) was carried out to prevent cancer, not to treat it."