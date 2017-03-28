'Swiss cheese' roads so potholed they 'will not be fit for purpose in five years' time'

Local roads in England and Wales are so potholed that they resemble "Swiss cheese" and one in six will not be fit for purpose in five years' time.

The ageing roads network, combined with decades of underfunding, increased traffic and wetter winters, are the reason why 17% of roads are in a poor state, a report by the Ashphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) found.

The roads identified as being in a poor condition "will not be fit for purpose in five years' time" and some may have to close, the report warned.

According to the study, local councils need over £12 billion of funding to bring the roads network up to scratch.

The gap between what councils say they received in the last year, and what they need to keep the roads in a reasonable order is almost £730 million.

The AIA's annual road maintenance survey found that the number of potholes filled by councils fell by 19% in England last year, with the biggest drop in London at 43%.

However, Wales saw 19% more potholes filled.