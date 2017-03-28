- ITV Report
'Swiss cheese' roads so potholed they 'will not be fit for purpose in five years' time'
Local roads in England and Wales are so potholed that they resemble "Swiss cheese" and one in six will not be fit for purpose in five years' time.
The ageing roads network, combined with decades of underfunding, increased traffic and wetter winters, are the reason why 17% of roads are in a poor state, a report by the Ashphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) found.
The roads identified as being in a poor condition "will not be fit for purpose in five years' time" and some may have to close, the report warned.
According to the study, local councils need over £12 billion of funding to bring the roads network up to scratch.
The gap between what councils say they received in the last year, and what they need to keep the roads in a reasonable order is almost £730 million.
The AIA's annual road maintenance survey found that the number of potholes filled by councils fell by 19% in England last year, with the biggest drop in London at 43%.
However, Wales saw 19% more potholes filled.
AIA chairman Alan Mackenzie said: "Local roads are failing and it's time we had a rethink about how to adequately fund them in the future.
"Clearing the maintenance backlog remains impossible without a significant increase in funding."
AA President Edmund King said: "It is clear that the plague of potholes aren't going to be filled any time soon.
"Even before getting to a main road drivers are using pothole-riddled roads, which they would be lucky to see resurfaced in their lifetime as it takes councils 87 years to get round to it.
"The Government needs to confront the funding shortfall head on and help fund repairs and resurfacing work quicker.
"If not, our streets will continue to resemble Swiss cheese rather than smooth highways."
The Department for Transport has committed £6 billion for English councils to improve local roads over the current Parliament, in addition to a £50 million-a-year fund specifically for tackling potholes.
It has unveiled plans for high-definition cameras to be fitted to council bin lorries to spot road surface problems which can be treated before they become potholes.