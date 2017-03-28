Tesco Stores agrees £129m fine over accounting scandal

Tesco Stores has agreed to pay a £129 million fine in order to escape prosecution for its accounting scandal.

The supermarket giant subsidiary reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the Serious Fraud Office after a two-year probe into false accounting at the firm.

The agreement, which will face court approval on April 10, came as Britain's financial watchdog concluded that Tesco had committed market abuse when it inflated profits by £263 million in a trading update on August 29 2014.

In an unprecedented move, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the supermarket chain would pay £85 million in compensation to investors who bought shares and bonds on - or after - August 29 and had held stock when the financial statement was corrected on September 22 2014.

The scale of the problem was later revised from £263 million to £326 million, helping drag the Big Four grocer to a £6.4 billion loss in 2015, one of the largest in corporate history.