Tesco escape prosecution by agreeing to pay £129m fine over false accounting

Tesco must pay a £129 million for false accounting. Credit: PA

Tesco has escaped prosecution over a false accounting scandal by agreeing to pay a £129 million fine. The supermarket giant admitted overstating its profits in 2014 - a deliberate attempt to exaggerate the health of the business. But Tesco has now reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO). This means it will escape further legal action if it fulfils a number of criteria and pays the hefty fine.

The supermarket giant could have face prosecution. Credit: PA

Tuesday's announcement came after the financial watchdog found that Tesco had committed market abuse when it inflated profits by £263 million - later revised up to £326 million - in a trading update on August 29, 2014. Tesco will now have to compensate investors who bought shares and bonds on or after that date and held securities when the statement was corrected on September 22, 2014. A Financial Conduct Authority statement read: "As a result of the false or misleading information within the 29 August 2014 announcement, the market price for Tesco shares and bonds was inflated. "This continued until Tesco issued a corrective statement on 22 September 2014. "Purchasers of shares and bonds between these dates paid a higher price than they would have paid had the false impression not been created."

Tesco chief executive Philip Clarke will not face charges. Credit: PA