After a grey, foggy start in places a mixed day ahead. Showery rain will be heading in from the west - sometimes heavier bursts with thunder and possibly hail - moving across the north and the Midlands.

Elsewhere drier with some sunshine - the best of which across the south-east with highs of 17-19C possible.

Tonight there'l be some rain with misty low cloud for the hills but nowhere near as cold as recent nights.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy