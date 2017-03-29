- ITV Report
Armed police in Birmingham arrest two on suspicion of terror offences
A man and a woman have been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences in an armed raid two miles from the city centre this afternoon.
The man, 21, and woman, 23, are being held in the West Midlands on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and were detained under terrorism legislation, West Midlands Police said.
Police are still searching six properties in Birmingham - five homes and one business address - as part of the investigation.
Eyewitnesses tweeted pictures of armed police at the scene in Alum Rock:
Eyewitness have told ITV News they saw police stop a red Fiesta before as many as 20 officers - plain clothed and many armed - pulled a man and woman out of the car to handcuff and arrest them.
Another woman and a child who were in the car were also taken away by police.
Police said the arrests were not linked to last week's terror attacks on Westminster.