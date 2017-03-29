Armed police in Birmingham arrest two on suspicion of terror offences

A man and a woman have been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences in an armed raid two miles from the city centre this afternoon.

The man, 21, and woman, 23, are being held in the West Midlands on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and were detained under terrorism legislation, West Midlands Police said.

Police are still searching six properties in Birmingham - five homes and one business address - as part of the investigation.

Eyewitnesses tweeted pictures of armed police at the scene in Alum Rock: