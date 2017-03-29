Britain's biggest family announce they're expecting baby number 20

Sue and Noel Radford are expecting their 20th child in September Credit: Facebook/TheRadfordFamily

Britain's biggest family is expecting another new addition, the proud parents-to-be have announced today. Sue and Noel Radford, who have 19 children - 10 boys and nine girls - announced that baby number 20 is on the way in a picture on Facebook:

Burgeoning brood: Credit: Facebook/TheRadfordFamily

The pair, from Heysham in Lancashire, attached a picture of their ultrasound scan to a blackboard displaying the number of sons and daughters they have, adding "and baby makes 20 ... arriving Sept 2017". The couple had their last baby, a daughter they called Phoebe, in July last year.

An ultrasound scan shows the Radford family's upcoming arrival Credit: Facebook/TheRadfordFamily

Their son Alfie was stillborn at 23 weeks in 2014. They gave their daughter Hallie the middle name Alphia in tribute to him. Sue Radford, 42, was just 14 when she gave birth to the couple's first child. Both she and Noel, 46, were adopted as children and decided to keep their baby. They married three years later and continued to expand their brood.

File photo of Sue and Noel Radford with 12 of their children Credit: SWNS

The new arrival will join:

Chris, 27

Sophie, 22

Chloe, 21

Jack, 19

Daniel, 17

Luke, 15

Millie, 14

Katie, 13

James, 12

Ellie, 11

Aimee, 10

Josh, nine

Max, seven

Tillie, six

Oscar, four

Casper, three

Hallie, 21 months

Phoebe, one