Brompton Bikes chief: European panic over Brexit is 'overrated'

Ahead of the prime minister triggering the formal process of Britain's divorce from the European Union, the chief executive of British folding-bike manufacturer Brompton says Brexit "is not the end of the world" for UK businesses like his.

He said many countries the firm exports to, including South Korea, which is its biggest export market, are outside the EU.

Will Butler-Adams told ITV News: "In our business, UK most important market, Europe - very important market, but not everything"

Mr Butler-Adams added that although the company needs to adhere to World Trade Organisation regulations and fill in "a few more bits of paper" it is "not the end of the world".

He said: "It's fine to deal with countries outside of Europe, so the European panic is over-rated. Important but overrated."