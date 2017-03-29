- ITV Report
Brompton Bikes chief: European panic over Brexit is 'overrated'
Ahead of the prime minister triggering the formal process of Britain's divorce from the European Union, the chief executive of British folding-bike manufacturer Brompton says Brexit "is not the end of the world" for UK businesses like his.
He said many countries the firm exports to, including South Korea, which is its biggest export market, are outside the EU.
Will Butler-Adams told ITV News: "In our business, UK most important market, Europe - very important market, but not everything"
Mr Butler-Adams added that although the company needs to adhere to World Trade Organisation regulations and fill in "a few more bits of paper" it is "not the end of the world".
He said: "It's fine to deal with countries outside of Europe, so the European panic is over-rated. Important but overrated."
Mr Butler-Adams said the company makes about 45,000 bikes a year in the UK and exports 80% to 44 countries around the world.
"Exporting is good fun. It means that staff get to go whizzing around the world, it means that the business is more stable," he said.
Mr Butler-Adams added: "None of us quite know what the effects of leaving the Europe will be and we're not in control of it either, so rather than flapping about it...worry about the things you can worry about.
"I'm trying to launch an electric bike, really important to our business and will transform the company. We're trying to grow our business in China, really important to our business if we do well in it.
"Those things I'm in control of...my staff, the factory. But worrying about something you're not in control of, is not going to get anybody anywhere and all it will do create is create panic and stop you from doing the things you should be doing."