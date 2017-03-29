Dog owner dies after Staffordshire bull terrier attack

A 41-year-old man has died after being attacked by his Staffordshire bull terrier.

The dog - which is not banned breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act - bit its owner at an address in Wood Green, north London, on March 20.

The man was rushed to hospital following the attack, but was pronounced dead just hours later. However, the incident has only just come to light.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as "hypovolemic shock and damage to the airway consistent with a dog bite", the Metropolitan Police said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin have been informed.

The dog was seized by police and remains in secure kennels.