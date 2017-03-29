Family of woman critically injured in Westminster terror attack Thames fall praise care she has received

The family of a woman who was critically injured when she fell into the River Thames during the Westminster terror attack has praised the care she has received.

Romanian couple Andrea Cristea and Andrei Burnaz, who were visiting London to celebrate his birthday, were caught up in the attack carried out by Khalid Masood on Westminster Bridge.

Footage of the incident shows Ms Cristea, 29, falling from the bridge into the river as the 52-year-old attacker drove his car through pedestrians.

She remains in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital.