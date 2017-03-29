Man questioned over death of British woman in strip club

A man has been questioned by police investigating the death of a British woman at an Australian strip club.

Stacey Tierney, 29, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at a "gentleman's club" in Melbourne on December 19.

Victoria Police said officers arrested a 33-year-old Melbourne man on suspicion of perjury on Tuesday.

The suspect was released on bail while inquiries continue.

Ms Tierney, a fitness instructor from Manchester, moved to Australia three years ago and lived in Brisbane before moving to Melbourne.

Her family described the zumba instructor as "the most amazing, special, caring person you could ever meet".

Victoria Police said in a statement: "Police arrested a 33-year-old Ascot Vale man earlier yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a 29-year-old woman on 19 December 2016.

"The man was interviewed in relation to perjury and has been released pending summons."