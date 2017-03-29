May seems to be trading security for prosperity

Theresa May triggered Article 50 on Wednesday starting the process of the UK leaving the EU. Credit: PA

There are four newish insights into what Brexit means to Theresa May in her letter to Donald Tusk, that initiates Brexit talks. First and most important is that she wants to "agree with the European Union a deep and special partnership that takes in both economic and security cooperation". The letter then says - ominously - "in security terms a failure to reach agreement would mean our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened".

Now it is difficult to believe that other EU leaders won't see that as a threat, that if they don't give proper access to the EU's markets to our businesses then she'll make sure our security services and police aren't quite as helpful to them as they could be. Hmmm. The problem with that apparent threat is that it cuts both ways: it is not obviously in our interest to work half-heartedly with the security services on the continent, even if we think our expertise and resources are superior. That said, she also tried to be emollient in respect of one important element of future talks on a free trade agreement with the EU - in that she explicitly accepted that British businesses would have to adhere to EU rules and regulations if they want to export to the EU.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of security in her letter to Donald Tusk. Credit: PA