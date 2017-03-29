Mother-of-two wanted on suspicion of abducting sons

A mother-of-two is wanted on suspicion of abducting her two sons.

Samantha Baldwin, 42, and her sons Louis Madge, nine, and Dylan Madge, six, haven't been seen for two days.

Nottinghamshire Police said Ms Baldwin was last seen alone near Nottingham city centre at around midday on Monday.

Neither she nor the boys have been seen since.

Two women, aged 36 and 62, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in police custody.

Superintendent Rich Fretwell said: "An investigation into the circumstances is well underway and we have a large amount of resources working around the clock to locate Dylan and Louis. Our priority at the moment is to locate them safe and well.

"We are now appealing for the return of Dylan and Louis and any information about the whereabouts of them and their mother, Samantha."