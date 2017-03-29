New population of critically endangered tigers discovered

Conservationists have discovered a new population of the critically endangered Indochinese tiger in a Thai jungle. There are believed to be less than 250 of the global population remaining due to poaching and loss of habitat. Cameras set up in a national park in eastern Thailand captured over five tiger cubs on film.

There are believed to be fewer than 250 of the Indochinese tiger left in the world. Credit: AP

The only other known breeding ground for the species, which are smaller than the better-known Bengal and Siberian tigers, is in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in western Thailand. The numbers of tigers in the wild have fallen drastically from 100,000 a century ago to just 3,900 today largely because of poaching, say conservationists. It is feared that the animal, which once ranged across much of Asia, are now all but extinct in southern China, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and much of Myanmar.

Conservationists captured the tigers and cubs on camera traps in the national park. Credit: AP