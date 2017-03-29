Police and public to form human chains across Westminster Bridge in vigil for attack victims

Floral tributes left on Westminster Bridge. Credit: PA

One week on from the Westminster terror attack a vigil is to be held on Westminster Bridge to remember the four victims killed by Khalid Masood. Police officers will join hands with members of the public to form two chains along the pavements, while 500 faith leaders will walk across the bridge in between them. The show of solidarity comes as an inquest for the victims will be opened and adjourned at Westminster Coroner's Court as police continue to investigate the attack.

Khalid Masood killed four people in his 82-second rampage. Credit: Metropolitan Police

American Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, died after Masood drove at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge last Wednesday. The 52-year-old was shot dead by armed police after fatally knifing Pc Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster's cobbled forecourt.

From left to right: Aysha Frade, Pc Keith Palmer, and Kurt Cochran.

The Metropolitan Police Federation said linking of hands will show that "we will not be divided. Linking all nations, faiths, orientation and sexes". A minute's silence will be held at 2.40pm, the time that the 82-second rampage took place. Events will take place as follows:

2.15pm - Metropolitan Police officers and members of the public will form a line up of "Hands across Westminster Bridge" on the west and east pavements

2.30pm - More than 500 faith leaders from across the country will walk across Westminster Bridge as part of the vigil.

2.40pm - A minutes' silence will be held to remember the victims killed in the attack.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association will be involved in the vigil, and around 500 participants are expected on the bridge, wearing T-shirts printed with the message "I am a Muslim, ask me anything". Westminster Bridge and surrounding roads will be closed between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. A human chain was also formed across Westminster Bridge on Sunday when dozens of women gathered in a show of solidarity with the victims of Wednesday's terror attack, in an event organised by Women's March On London.

The women formed the chain as a mark of solidarity. Credit: PA