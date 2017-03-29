'Remember Me' garden created for dementia sufferers at RHS Tatton Flower Show

A garden aimed at comforting people with dementia will form part of the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Tatton Flower Show.

The Remember Me garden will be filled with plants popular in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as features that will help people suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Cheshire-based designers Jane Bingham and Penny Hearn said they hoped the garden would inspire visitors with ideas to help friends or relatives with the disease by making gardens more personal for them.

The garden is intended to tell the story of a dementia patient's journey from diagnosis to requiring 24-hour care.

Its hexagonal shape is intended to provide a feeling of enclosure and security, while also representing the support network required by a dementia patient.

Department of Health figures in 2016 suggested there are 676,000 people living with dementia or a cognitive impairment in England alone, with symptoms including anxiety and frustration at having difficulty remembering recent events.

Research shows that older memories are easier for dementia suffers to reclaim and can bring comfort to people with the disease as they are returned to something familiar to them, the garden uses planting and other features to help jog old memories.