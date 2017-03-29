Square small business payments service launches in UK

Square, the payment service created by the boss of Twitter, which enables small businesses to take card and contactless payments, has launched in the UK.

The service uses small, mobile card readers which connect to a smartphone or tablet to enable independent traders to accept other forms of payment apart from cash.

Square is already used in the US, but will now compete with similar smart reader payment systems in the UK.

Square also includes point-of-sale software which allows trader to gather sales data as well as digital receipts and invoices with an app.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said the aim of the service was to enable more small businesses owners to take advantage of better payment technology.

He added: "I think the thing that we're focused on first and foremost is the people who have not accepted credit cards in the past but I do imagine there is a huge opportunity for us to switch over a lot of folks away from what they're currently using."

Business owners will pay a flat transaction fee of 1.75% for all in-person payments and receive the money the day after the transaction takes place.