Sunshine and Spanish air tomorrow

A remarkably mild night with misty low cloud on the hills of Scotland, Wales and north-west England and further rain in places.

A very mild start tomorrow - every with a grey, rainy morning in places. Feeling cooler through Scotland, elsewhere a very mild day as we draw in warm air from Spain and Portugal.

Many eastern coasts and southern Britain will stay dry and as cloud is nibbled and sunshine returns, temperatures will be boosted to 21-22C, well above average for the time of year.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter has the latest forecast: