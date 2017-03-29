Thousands hold hands at Westminster Bridge vigil one week after terror attack

Thousands of people have linked hands on Westminster Bridge in a show of solidarity - one week after the terror attack in the capital. Police, members of the public and faith leaders all gathered on the bridge near to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. The Hands Across Westminster Bridge vigil sought to show that "we will not be divided", linking "all nations, faiths, orientation and sexes", organisers said.

Police officers, members of the public and faith leaders all attended. Credit: PA

The bridge, adorned with floral tributes to the four victims, was closed to traffic for a number of hours. A minute's silence was also held outside of New Scotland Yard by police officers. Pc Keith Palmer, 48 American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, were all killed in the car and knife rampage.

A minute's silence is held outside of New Scotland Yard. Credit: PA

Nurses and doctors from St Thomas' hospital, where many of the injured were treated, also joined thousands on Westminster Bridge. Meanwhile some schoolchildren clasped yellow roses and held signs which read "Islam says no to terror" and "please don't kill innocent people".

Schoolchildren carry banners reading 'Islam says no to terror' Credit: PA

Romanian victim Andrei Burnaz, who was caught up in the attack with girlfriend Andrea Cristea, attended the vigil. Mr Burnaz, who planned to propose to his partner last week, was pushed around in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast. Ms Cristea remains in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital.

Romanian victim Andrei Burnaz attended the vigil. Credit: ITV News

As the vigil reached Parliament, dozens of people laid flowers on the side of the bridge. Police officers, medical workers, schoolchildren and religious leaders were among those who placed single roses and daffodils at the scene by the river.

Religious leaders were also in attendance. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, police have released a picture of the fourth victim of Khalid Masood's attack. Leslie Rhodes had been visiting a hospital when he was mown by Masood's car. Neighbours of Mr Rhodes, who had no wife or children, kept a vigil at his bedside before he died.