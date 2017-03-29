Wet in the west and drier and brighter in the east

It will be a mild but cloudy start for many of us on Wednesday morning, with some rain and drizzle over some western hills.

Throughout the day the weather will stay cloudy for many of us, with rain developing across western areas at times, turning heavy over the higher ground.

There will also be an increasing south-westerly wind.

Further east it will stay drier and brighter and here is where we will see the highest temperatures, reaching around 16 Celsius (61F) which is still above average for the time of year.