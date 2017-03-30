A record breaking night ahead?

There is potential for a record-breaking mild night for March, as temperatures stay in double figures tonight - and not much below 13C in places.

Further rain though the north and west will continue into tomorrow morning. The rain will become increasingly confined to Scotland.

Connected to this showers and hefty downpours will develop through Northern Ireland, northern England, the Midlands and eastern England - some thundery.

Otherwise a lot of fine, dry weather with some sunshine. Temperatures down a notch on today but still above average for the time of year with 17-18C possible in the south-east.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter has the latest forecast: