Passengers 'swim to safety' after aircraft crashes into sea near Shoreham

Two air passengers swam ashore to safety after their aircraft crashed into the sea near Shoreham.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 3.50pm on Thursday, Sussex Police said.

A force spokesman said: "Two people are reported to have escaped from the aircraft, believed to be a Cessna.

"They swam ashore after the plane came down quite close to the beach and are thought to be uninjured at this time."

Shoreham RNLI said on Twitter it had launched its all weather lifeboat after reports that a light aircraft had crashed a mile off Shoreham. No casualties were reported.