Australia: Shark washes up on street during Cyclone Debbie

Cyclone Debbie has wreaked such havoc in north-eastern Australia this week that a shark washed up on the street.

Emergency services in Queensland posted a picture of the bull shark that wound up on a road while swimming in flood waters caused by the extreme weather.

On Tuesday, Debbie battered the coast of Australia with winds up to 160mph - bringing down trees and leaving a trail of destruction.

Australia's military has joined in the effort to reach cut off communities, while around 60,000 homes were at one point without power.

Fire crews have warned residents that discovery of the muddy shark was another reason to avoid swimming in flood waters.