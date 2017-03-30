Brexit: 'Britain not threatening to pull security co-operation'

Brexit Secretary David Davis (l) and EU Council president Donald Tusk. Credit: PA

An apparent threat to pull security co-operation unless the European Union agrees to a trade deal has been played down by Government ministers. Brexit secretary David Davis and his team insisted that counterparts in Brussels received Britain's Article 50 letter positively on Wednesday. And Mr Davis disputed claims that Theresa May tried making a trade-off between security and commerce by mentioning the crime-fighting measures alongside a trade deal in her letter. On Thursday he explained that the letter, handed to EU Council president Donald Tusk, simply stated that a replacement for current crime and security measures would need to be negotiated.

Sir Tim Barrow hands over the Article 50 letter. Credit: PA

Mr Davis said: "I spent all of yesterday afternoon on the telephone talking to my opposite numbers in the Parliament, in the commission, around all the member states. "Virtually all of them said spontaneously, it's a very positive letter, the tone was good, and so on." He also told Good Morning Britain:" One part of the deal is the justice and home affairs strand, we currently have arrangements for exchanging information, for arrest warrants, for Europol and all those things. "We will need to replace that with something else because that will go when we leave the European Union." Mr Davis said it was a "negotiation" and "the other side might want to change things too". The reference to security caused concern in Brussels.

Theresa May signs the Article 50 letter. Credit: PA