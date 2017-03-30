Brexit: Great Repeal Bill 'provides clarity and certainty' for businesses, workers and consumers

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

The Government has outlined details of a bill it says will provide "clarity and certainty" by assuring laws derived from the EU don't "change overnight" during the Brexit process. Setting out the scope of the Great Repeal Bill, Brexit Secretary David Davis said it would be "integral" to ensure a smooth and orderly exit from the EU. Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Davis explained the Bill would also "end the supremacy" of European Union law and bring back power to the UK. But Labour warned against the Conservatives using Brexit to water down people's rights. The Government has now published a 40-page white paper - a traditional Government report - outlining the scope of the Bill. Key points in white paper include:

repealling the European Communities Act (1972) and return power to UK institutions

converting EU law into British law

creating powers to alter EU-derived laws

not giving the European Court of Justice a "future role" in the interpretation of UK laws

Speaking of the Bill's functions, Mr Davis said they would include repealing the European Communities Act - ensuring UK law supremacy - converting EU law into UK law, and allowing Parliament to correct EU-originating laws that do not operate appropriately in Britain. Workers and business will then know that by becoming part of UK law, EU-derived laws would not have disappeared overnight when Britain eventually leaves the EU. The conversion of EU laws would then leave the UK in a stronger negotiating and bargaining position during Brexit talks, Mr Davis said. "It's vital to ensuring a smooth and orderly exit," he said. "It will stand us in good stead for the negotiations over our future relations with the EU and it will deliver greater control over our laws to this Parliament and, where appropriate, the devolved administration".

Mr Davis continued: "It will provide clarity and certainty for businesses, workers and consumers across the United Kingdom on the day we leave the EU. "It will mean that as we exit the EU and seek a new, deep and special partnership with the European Union, we will be doing so from a position where we have the same standards and rules. "But it will also ensure that we deliver on our promise to end the supremacy of the European Union law in the UK as we exit. "Our laws will then be made in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast and interpreted by judges not in Luxembourg but by judges across the United Kingdom."

The Brexit Secretary explained that the Bill would mean that EU law and courts would no longer trump UK law. "The Great Repeal Bill will provide no future role for the European Court in the interpretation of our laws, and the Bill will not oblige our courts to consider cases decided by the European Court of Justice after we have left," he said. It would, however, provide that European Court case law is given the same status in British courts as decisions of the UK Supreme Court. In a foreword to the white paper, Prime Minister Theresa May said the Bill would "provide maximum certainty as we leave the EU", allowing businesses, public officials and individuals to plan for the future while Brexit negotiations are ongoing.

The Great Repeal Bill is an important part of our plan to deliver a smooth and orderly Brexit that commands the confidence of all. The task ahead may be significant, but I am confident we can make it a success. This white paper is an essential step along the way. – Theresa May, white paper

In a bid to quell concern over the use of so-called Henry VIII powers to pass up to 1,000 pieces of secondary legislation without close parliamentary scrutiny, Mr Davis said any powers created in this way would be "time limited" and "Parliament will need to be satisfied that the procedures are appropriate". The Brexit Secretary said: "This power will be time limited and Parliament will need to be satisfied that the procedures in the Bill for making and approving the secondary legislation are appropriate." Labour called on Mr Davis to "face down" Tory colleagues who might use Brexit to water down people's rights. Sir Keir Starmer said all existing rights and protections must be maintained as part of measures to convert EU law into the UK system.

