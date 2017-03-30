- ITV Report
Brexit security row 'misunderstanding', Cabinet minister says
A row over Theresa May's apparent threat to pull security co-operation with the European Union unless it agrees to a trade deal is a "misunderstanding", a Cabinet minister has insisted.
In her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk which triggered Article 50, the Prime Minister warned that failure to reach a comprehensive settlement would lead to a weakening in collaboration in the fight against crime and terrorism.
The Prime Minister came under fire from critics who accused her of trying to make a trade-off between security and commerce.
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said the letter was "utterly scandalous" and a "blatant threat", while Labour's Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Committee, said Ms May should not be using security as a "bargaining chip" in the negotiations.
However, this was simply a "misunderstanding" said Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green, who added that the two issues had been mentioned side by side because they were "all bound up in our membership of the European Union".
"It's not a threat, I think that's the misunderstanding," he told BBC Two's Newsnight.
"It's absolutely not a threat."
Mr Green's sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a column for the Daily Telegraph.
Mr Johnson wrote: "It is our clear desire and intention that we should continue to play a role as one of the indispensable guarantors of peace and stability in our continent.
"We want to continue to work with our counterparts on defence co-operation, intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, foreign policy co-ordination - and much else besides - on an intergovernmental level.
"At the same time, the PM is right to spell out her vision of a Britain outside the single market - and outside the EU legal order - but able none the less to continue the trading relationship that is so important for businesses and consumers both sides of the Channel."
Matthew Rycroft, Britain's ambassador to the United Nations and current president of the Security Council, also said he expected the UK to continue to be "completely aligned" on security with the rest of the EU during the Article 50 process.
"After the two years, well that will depend on how the negotiation goes, but I would expect that you will not be seeing a sudden change in the British interest, you will not be seeing a sudden change in British values."