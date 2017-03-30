Brexit security row 'misunderstanding', Cabinet minister says

Theresa May signs the Article 50 letter. Credit: PA

A row over Theresa May's apparent threat to pull security co-operation with the European Union unless it agrees to a trade deal is a "misunderstanding", a Cabinet minister has insisted. In her letter to European Council President Donald Tusk which triggered Article 50, the Prime Minister warned that failure to reach a comprehensive settlement would lead to a weakening in collaboration in the fight against crime and terrorism.

In security terms a failure to reach agreement would mean our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened. – Theresa May

The Prime Minister came under fire from critics who accused her of trying to make a trade-off between security and commerce. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said the letter was "utterly scandalous" and a "blatant threat", while Labour's Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Committee, said Ms May should not be using security as a "bargaining chip" in the negotiations. However, this was simply a "misunderstanding" said Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green, who added that the two issues had been mentioned side by side because they were "all bound up in our membership of the European Union". "It's not a threat, I think that's the misunderstanding," he told BBC Two's Newsnight. "It's absolutely not a threat."

Sir Tim Barrow hands the Article 50 letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. Credit: PA